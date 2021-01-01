Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE vs Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 4750GE
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1198 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE and Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 21, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 449 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 4.9 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
2. Ryzen 7 4800U vs Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
3. Core i7 10700T vs Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
4. Core i9 10900T vs Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
5. Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE vs Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
6. Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 7 5800X
7. Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 5800X
8. Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 5800X
9. Ryzen 7 3800X vs Ryzen 7 5800X
10. Core i9 10900 vs Ryzen 7 5800X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE?
EnglishРусский