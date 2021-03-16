AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U vs Ryzen 5 5600HS
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 5600HS (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1405
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U +40%
8100
5796
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1