Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U vs Ryzen 5 5600U

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 5850U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U and Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U vs Core i7 1068NG7
2. Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U vs Core i7 1160G7
3. Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U vs Ryzen 9 5900HS
4. Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U vs Ryzen 9 5980HX
5. Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U vs Ryzen 9 5980HS
6. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 7 4800U
7. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 4600U
8. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 3 5300U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U?
EnglishРусский