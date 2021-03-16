AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1407
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8722
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3178
3024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +16%
19361
16670
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1417
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6220
5979
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
