We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5650U and 5850U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

