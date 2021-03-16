Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 7 5700U

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 5850U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1399 vs 1150 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +16%
19361
Ryzen 7 5700U
16662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U and Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 18x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U?
