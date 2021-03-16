AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1399 vs 1150 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +10%
1407
1282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8722
Ryzen 7 5700U +5%
9141
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +19%
3178
2662
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +16%
19361
16662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +21%
1417
1167
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6220
6075
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1