AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U vs Ryzen 7 5800HS

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U (desktop) against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800HS and 5850U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U and Ryzen 7 5800HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 28x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS or Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U?
