AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U vs Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U (desktop) against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1405
Ryzen 7 5800HS +3%
1448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U +11%
8100
7269
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
