AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 7 5800U VS AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 5800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800U and 5850U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800U – 15 vs 25 Watt

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U and Ryzen 7 5800U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne U Cezanne Socket FP6 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 19x 19x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 15 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 512 512 TMUs 32 32 ROPs 8 8 TGP 15 W 15 W Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 12