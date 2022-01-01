AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 5800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1411
Ryzen 7 5800U +1%
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8681
8157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3106
3108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17759
Ryzen 7 5800U +6%
18871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1377
Ryzen 7 5800U +5%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5930
Ryzen 7 5800U +10%
6519
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne U
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
