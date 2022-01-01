AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800H +7%
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8584
Ryzen 7 6800H +53%
13117
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3075
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17853
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5981
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne U
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|768
|TMUs
|32
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
