Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U or Ryzen 7 6800U​: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 7 6800U​

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 7 6800U​. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800U​ and 5850U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800U​ – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 8.5 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U and Ryzen 7 6800U​

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne U Rembrandt
Socket FP6 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 27x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP 15 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 512 768
TMUs 32 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Intel Core i7 1185G7
3. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 7 6800H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
5. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
6. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Intel Core i7 12700H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Intel Core i5 12500H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 9 6900HS
9. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
10. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 5 6600U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский