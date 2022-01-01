AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 7 6800U​ VS AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 7 6800U​. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6800U​ and 5850U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800U​ – 15 vs 28 Watt

More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ Newer - released 10-months later

Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Around 8.5 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U and Ryzen 7 6800U​

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne U Rembrandt Socket FP6 FP7 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 19x 27x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm TDP 15 W 15-28 W Max. temperature 105°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 512 768 TMUs 32 48 ROPs 8 32 Execution Units - 12 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U n/a Ryzen 7 6800U​ 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 20