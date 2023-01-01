AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1486
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9953
9814
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3255
3201
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +17%
20894
17809
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1501
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7659
7501
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 20, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|TDP
|15-28 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|32
|16
|Execution Units
|12
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
