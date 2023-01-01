Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U or Ryzen 5 6600U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 5 6600U

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600U and 6850U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +17%
20894
Ryzen 5 6600U
17809
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U and Ryzen 5 6600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 20, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
Socket FP7 FP7
TDP 15-28 W (configurable) 15-28 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 12 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600U or Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U?
