AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 7 5800U

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 5800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800U and 6850U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U – 25 vs 28 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +27%
23737
Ryzen 7 5800U
18677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U and Ryzen 7 5800U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 20, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Cezanne
Socket FP7 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 19x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 15-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U?
