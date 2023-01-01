AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1486
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9962
9683
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3267
3029
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +16%
21082
18234
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1503
1444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +11%
7682
6945
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 20, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|TDP
|15-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1