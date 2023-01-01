AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 7 5825U VS AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5825U and 6850U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U and Ryzen 7 5825U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released April 20, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) - Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 27x 20x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm Socket FP7 FP6 TDP 15-28 W (configurable) 15 W Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 768 512 TMUs 48 32 ROPs 32 8 Execution Units 12 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5825U n/a

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support Yes Yes