AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 7 6800H VS AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U AMD Ryzen 7 6800H We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6800H and 6850U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 28 vs 45 Watt

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U and Ryzen 7 6800H

General Vendor AMD AMD Released April 20, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rembrandt Rembrandt Socket FP7 FP7 Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 27x 32x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm TDP 15-28 W 45 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 768 768 TMUs 48 48 ROPs 32 32 Execution Units 12 12 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U 3.686 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 6800H 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB - Max. Memory Channels 4 4 Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20