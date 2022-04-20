AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1615
1490
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14219
13077
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3403
3280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23737
23291
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1528
1510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7507
Ryzen 7 6800H +25%
9357
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 20, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|15-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
