AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 7 6800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 7 6800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1532
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9941
Ryzen 7 6800U +5%
10412
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3400
3224
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +15%
23791
20759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1517
1514
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7509
Ryzen 7 6800U +1%
7616
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 20, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|15-28 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
