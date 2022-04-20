Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U or Ryzen 7 6800U​: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 7 6800U​

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 7 6800U​. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800U​ and 6850U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U and Ryzen 7 6800U​

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 20, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Rembrandt
Socket FP7 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 27x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
TDP 15-28 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 12 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U?
