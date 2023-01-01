AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 7 7735U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 7 7735U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7735U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
- Newer - released 9-months later
- 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1492
Ryzen 7 7735U +3%
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10002
Ryzen 7 7735U +28%
12791
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3234
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20899
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1499
1506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7670
Ryzen 7 7735U +20%
9197
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 20, 2022
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|TDP
|15-28 W (configurable)
|28 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
