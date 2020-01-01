AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +46%
506
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +174%
7044
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +32%
2712
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +167%
32768
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +34%
1266
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +131%
12000
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|499 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
