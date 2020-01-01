AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +37%
506
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +162%
7044
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +21%
2712
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +148%
32768
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +29%
1266
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +121%
12000
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|499 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
