AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1262 vs 1014 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +22%
509
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +130%
6997
3046
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +13%
2708
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +133%
32286
13879
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +23%
1248
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +80%
10327
5725
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|499 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
