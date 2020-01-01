Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 5 2600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 5 2600X

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600X and 3900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1262 vs 1014 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 95 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +130%
6997
Ryzen 5 2600X
3046
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +13%
2708
Ryzen 5 2600X
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +133%
32286
Ryzen 5 2600X
13879
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +23%
1248
Ryzen 5 2600X
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +80%
10327
Ryzen 5 2600X
5725

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 5 2600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 April 19, 2018
Launch price 499 USD 229 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 105 W 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Ryzen 9 3900X?
