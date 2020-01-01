AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 3400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 60 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +23%
517
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +260%
7111
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +14%
2733
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +247%
32930
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +30%
1284
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +213%
12300
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 10850K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G