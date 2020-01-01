AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +7%
517
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +98%
7111
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +4%
2733
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +84%
32930
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1284
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +67%
12300
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
