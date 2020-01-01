AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +1%
517
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +76%
7111
4035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2733
Ryzen 5 3600XT +4%
2849
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +71%
32930
19265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1284
Ryzen 5 3600XT +3%
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +67%
12300
7359
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
