AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1320 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
512
Ryzen 5 5600G +14%
584
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +56%
7160
4576
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2778
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33305
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1327
Ryzen 5 5600G +14%
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +49%
11165
7517
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
