AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 15 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1304
Ryzen 5 5600U +4%
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +150%
18570
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1293
Ryzen 5 5600U +2%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +102%
11677
5784
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
