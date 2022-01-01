AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1327 points
- Around 22.32 GB/s (47%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1303
Ryzen 5 7600X +49%
1943
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +22%
18561
15157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2683
Ryzen 5 7600X +54%
4144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +14%
32445
28554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1318
Ryzen 5 7600X +62%
2136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +5%
12023
11430
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM4
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|3.8 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
