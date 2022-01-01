Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 5 7600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 3900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1327 points
  • Around 22.32 GB/s (47%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X
1303
Ryzen 5 7600X +49%
1943
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +22%
18561
Ryzen 5 7600X
15157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X
2683
Ryzen 5 7600X +54%
4144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +14%
32445
Ryzen 5 7600X
28554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X
1318
Ryzen 5 7600X +62%
2136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +5%
12023
Ryzen 5 7600X
11430
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Raphael
Socket AM4 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 47x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 3.8 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 70 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Ryzen 9 3900X?
