AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 1800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 1800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1800X and 3900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 95 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +93%
7044
Ryzen 7 1800X
3651
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +25%
2712
Ryzen 7 1800X
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +104%
32768
Ryzen 7 1800X
16077
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +101%
12000
Ryzen 7 1800X
5978

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 1800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 March 2, 2017
Launch price 499 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 105 W 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or Ryzen 9 3900X?
