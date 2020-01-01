Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 7 2700: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 2700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700 and 3900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1305 vs 1097 points
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +104%
7018
Ryzen 7 2700
3447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +24%
2710
Ryzen 7 2700
2188
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +108%
32522
Ryzen 7 2700
15605
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +20%
1305
Ryzen 7 2700
1090
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +35%
11204
Ryzen 7 2700
8298

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 2700

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 April 19, 2018
Launch price 499 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen+
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 9 3900X?
