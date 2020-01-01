AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2 GHz Ryzen 7 4700U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 15 vs 105 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +9%
517
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +165%
7111
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +5%
2733
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +133%
32930
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +20%
1284
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +190%
12300
4246
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
