We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2 GHz Ryzen 7 4700U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and 3900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 15 vs 105 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +165%
7111
Ryzen 7 4700U
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +133%
32930
Ryzen 7 4700U
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +20%
1284
Ryzen 7 4700U
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +190%
12300
Ryzen 7 4700U
4246

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 January 6, 2020
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 9 3900X?
