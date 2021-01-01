Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 3900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1297 vs 1159 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 15 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +101%
18570
Ryzen 7 5700U
9249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +13%
1293
Ryzen 7 5700U
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +100%
11677
Ryzen 7 5700U
5832

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 January 12, 2020
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 18x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 15 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1750 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 9 3900X?
