AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5800U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 25 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
518
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7121
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33404
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1314
Ryzen 7 5800U +8%
1421
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +71%
11204
6548
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|February 2, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
