We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5800U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800U and 3900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 25 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +71%
11204
Ryzen 7 5800U
6548

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 5800U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 February 2, 2021
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) -
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or Ryzen 9 3900X?
