AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1327 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1303
Ryzen 7 7700X +51%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18654
Ryzen 7 7700X +4%
19307
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2711
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1326
Ryzen 7 7700X +66%
2204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12054
Ryzen 7 7700X +19%
14370
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM4
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|3.8 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
