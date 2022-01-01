Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 3900X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1327 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X
1303
Ryzen 7 7800X +50%
1956
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X
18561
Ryzen 7 7800X +21%
22402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X
1318
Ryzen 7 7800X +58%
2080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X
12023
Ryzen 7 7800X +34%
16159
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Raphael
Socket AM4 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 45x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 3.8 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or Ryzen 9 3900X?
