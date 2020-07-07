AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 physical cores more
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +8%
533
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +221%
7521
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +4%
2856
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +161%
33631
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +2%
1332
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +127%
12655
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X