AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 5 5600G

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 3900XT
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1330 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT
1330
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +65%
18227
Ryzen 5 5600G
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT
2775
Ryzen 5 5600G +13%
3144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +65%
32436
Ryzen 5 5600G
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT
1317
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +65%
12324
Ryzen 5 5600G
7475

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2020 April 13, 2021
Launch price 499 USD 259 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1750 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 9 3900XT?
