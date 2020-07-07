AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 7 1700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 1700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 3 years and 5 months later
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 95 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +57%
523
333
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +127%
7379
3246
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +36%
2787
2047
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +113%
32667
15329
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +45%
1314
904
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +102%
12392
6127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|March 2, 2017
|Launch price
|499 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
