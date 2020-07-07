AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +30%
533
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +89%
7521
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +17%
2856
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +90%
33631
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +25%
1332
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +82%
12655
6944
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|499 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 2700X
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 7 2700X