AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +8%
533
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +53%
7521
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +4%
2856
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +45%
33631
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +3%
1332
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +47%
12655
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
