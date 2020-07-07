AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +5%
533
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +47%
7521
5120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +4%
2856
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +44%
33631
23398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1332
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +37%
12655
9225
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
