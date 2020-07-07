AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
533
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +41%
7521
5328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1332
Ryzen 7 3800XT +2%
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +38%
12655
9155
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
