AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +12%
523
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +95%
7379
3793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +6%
2787
2624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +71%
32667
19159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +14%
1314
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +80%
12392
6876
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
