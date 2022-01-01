AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1309 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1367
Ryzen 7 5700G +11%
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +31%
18428
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2798
Ryzen 7 5700G +18%
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +34%
33028
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1309
Ryzen 7 5700G +21%
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +28%
12395
9689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|3.8 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|24
