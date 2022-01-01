Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 3900XT
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1309 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT
1367
Ryzen 7 5700G +11%
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +31%
18428
Ryzen 7 5700G
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT
2798
Ryzen 7 5700G +18%
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +34%
33028
Ryzen 7 5700G
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT
1309
Ryzen 7 5700G +21%
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +28%
12395
Ryzen 7 5700G
9689
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Cezanne
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 3.8 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock - 2000 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 24

