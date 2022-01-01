Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 7 5700X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 3900XT
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 1309 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT
1367
Ryzen 7 5700X +12%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +29%
18428
Ryzen 7 5700X
14321
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT
1309
Ryzen 7 5700X +27%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +21%
12395
Ryzen 7 5700X
10235
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Model number - Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 3.8 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

