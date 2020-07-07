Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 3900XT
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +25%
7395
Ryzen 7 5800X
5925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT
1313
Ryzen 7 5800X +22%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +23%
12506
Ryzen 7 5800X
10127

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price 499 USD 449 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 9 3900XT?
