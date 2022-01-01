Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 3900XT
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1309 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +24%
18428
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900XT +44%
33028
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 3.8 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 7 5800X
2. AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Ryzen 9 3900X
3. AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Intel Core i7 12700K
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 3600
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 5600X
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 9 5950X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 9 5900X
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Intel Core i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Ryzen 9 3900XT?
Promotion
EnglishРусский