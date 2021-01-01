AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +7%
1419
1325
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +172%
26738
9826
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2785
2798
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +110%
39787
18972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1318
Ryzen 5 3600XT +1%
1327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +73%
12425
7174
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|749 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|32
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|3.8 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
