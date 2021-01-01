Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 5 3600XT: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600XT and 3950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 95 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +172%
26738
Ryzen 5 3600XT
9826
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +110%
39787
Ryzen 5 3600XT
18972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +73%
12425
Ryzen 5 3600XT
7174

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 5 3600XT

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released November 25, 2019 July 7, 2020
Launch price 749 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 32 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 3.8 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 95 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Ryzen 9 3950X?
