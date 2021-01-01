Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 3950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1493 vs 1306 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +138%
26738
Ryzen 5 5600G
11256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X
2785
Ryzen 5 5600G +17%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +95%
39787
Ryzen 5 5600G
20444
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X
1318
Ryzen 5 5600G +14%
1508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +63%
12425
Ryzen 5 5600G
7610

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released November 25, 2019 April 13, 2021
Launch price 749 USD 259 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 32 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 3.8 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1600 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 3950X
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 9 3950X?
