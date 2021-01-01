AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1493 vs 1306 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1419
Ryzen 5 5600G +6%
1508
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +138%
26738
11256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2785
Ryzen 5 5600G +17%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +95%
39787
20444
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1318
Ryzen 5 5600G +14%
1508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +63%
12425
7610
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|749 USD
|259 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|32
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|3.8 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
