We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 1800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1800X and 3950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 95 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +150%
9120
Ryzen 7 1800X
3651
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +24%
2700
Ryzen 7 1800X
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +141%
38756
Ryzen 7 1800X
16077
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +145%
14635
Ryzen 7 1800X
5978

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 7 1800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released November 25, 2019 March 2, 2017
Launch price 749 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 105 W 95 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or Ryzen 9 3950X?
