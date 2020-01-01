AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Ryzen 7 1800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 1800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 7.94 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 95 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +28%
511
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +150%
9120
3651
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +24%
2700
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +141%
38756
16077
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +33%
1275
960
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +145%
14635
5978
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|March 2, 2017
|Launch price
|749 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 1800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
