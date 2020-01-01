AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +5%
521
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +87%
9180
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2745
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +71%
39744
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1300
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +73%
14956
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|749 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
