AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +9%
521
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +135%
9180
3907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +3%
2745
2676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +101%
39744
19739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +11%
1300
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +113%
14956
7022
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|749 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10900KF
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 10850H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i5 10300H