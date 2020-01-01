AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 35 vs 105 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +6%
521
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +118%
9180
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +4%
2745
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +109%
39744
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +8%
1300
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +92%
14956
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|749 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 10920X or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 7 4800HS
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 10850H or AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS