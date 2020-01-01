Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 7 4800HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Ryzen 7 4800HS

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 3950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +118%
9180
Ryzen 7 4800HS
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +109%
39744
Ryzen 7 4800HS
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +92%
14956
Ryzen 7 4800HS
7779

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released November 25, 2019 March 16, 2020
Launch price 749 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 35 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 9 3950X?
EnglishРусский