AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1296 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1396
Ryzen 7 5700G +10%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +85%
26291
14241
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1284
Ryzen 7 5700G +22%
1561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +63%
14421
8863
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|749 USD
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
