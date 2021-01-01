Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Ryzen 7 5700G

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 3950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1296 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X
1396
Ryzen 7 5700G +10%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +85%
26291
Ryzen 7 5700G
14241
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X
1284
Ryzen 7 5700G +22%
1561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +63%
14421
Ryzen 7 5700G
8863

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released November 25, 2019 April 13, 2021
Launch price 749 USD 359 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 32 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1750 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 9 3950X?
